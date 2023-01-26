A gunman who attacked IDF soldiers near entrance to Jenin was part of Palestinian Civil Police Force, a body tasked with cooperating with Israel

One of the Palestinian gunmen killed in the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) raid in Jenin belonged to the Palestinian Civil Police Force, an official body tasked with cooperating with the Israeli military in counterterrorism efforts in the West Bank.

At least nine Palestinians were killed and several others wounded during Thursday morning clashes in Jenin in between Israeli soldiers and Palestinian terrorists. Israeli intelligence received information pointing to a Palestinian Islamic Jihad cell in the area that intended to carry out a major attack immediately.

The policeman's name was reported by a Palestinian outlet as Az Adin Salahat and confirmed by i24NEWS. According to the Palestinians, he confronted Israeli soldiers at the entrance to Jenin and "initiated armed confrontation" in which he was killed. No Israeli soldiers were hurt during the raid.

Israeli security officials said they were preparing for a major escalation of hostilities with the Palestinians after the raid.

Both the Lion's Den and Palestinian Islamic Jihad issued statements to the effect that they will avenge their "martyrs."