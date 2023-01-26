'The clock is ticking and we will have to do it sooner rather than later, sooner it means in the upcoming year'

Iran is on "the threshold" of obtaining a nuclear weapon and Israel will have to attack its nuclear installations "in the upcoming year" to thwart this, Vice Admiral ret. Eliezer ( Eli) Marum told i24NEWS on Thursday.

"In my understanding, I think Israel has to attack, because the situation right now is that Iran is a threshold country - 100 percent," he said.

"When does Israel need to attack? Currently? Or to wait for something to happen?" anchor Yoav Limor asked. "Because Iran stops from going to the 90 percent of enrichment in order to prevent other countries from attacking."

"We know parts of the intelligence in Iran… they have disconnected the cameras and they are still enriching uranium in a very high percentage and besides that, we don’t have a clear understanding of what is going on with their weaponry group," Marum said. "And when those two will be close one to the other, the moment to jump from threshold to holding nuclear weapons will be very, very short… and therefore I think the time to attack… the clock is ticking and we will have to do it sooner rather than later, sooner it means in the upcoming year."

"We have to stop this program sooner is sooner is better than later," he added.