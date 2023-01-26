This is a developing story

The Palestinian Authority (PA) announced on Thursday that it suspends security coordination with Israel with immediate effect. The announcement came hours after a counterterrorism operation that saw Israeli security forces kill 10 suspected terrorists.

The risky and high-stakes three-hour operation was carried out in the Jenin refugee camp by IDF Special Units, Border Patrols, the Yamam counter-terrorism unit and the Shin Bet security agency. The 10 wanted terrorists were mostly affiliated with the Palestinian Islamic Jihad group.

Deputy PA Prime Minister Nabil Abu Rudeineh stated that “security coordination with the occupation government no longer exists as of now.”

Israel and the PA maintain security coordination in a shared effort to beat back terrorist groups operating in the West Bank. The PA has announced similar moves in the past, only to walk them back.

A spokesperson of PA President Mahmoud Abbas said that Ramallah intends to file complaints with the UN Security Council and the International Criminal Court.

