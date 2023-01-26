At least 10 Palestinians were killed in clashes during the Jenin raid, the majority of whom were members of PIJ

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) terrorist group is determined to respond to the Israeli counterterrorism raid in Jenin earlier Thursday, Egyptian mediators reportedly told Israeli officials.

The terrorist organization gave 9 p.m. local time for when the response would take place, although that time passed with no reported incidents.

Egypt was reportedly working with Israeli authorities and factions in Gaza on preventing an escalation, although these efforts appeared to be unsuccessful.

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Herzi Halevi held a security consultation following the operation and instructed to "maintain readiness and carry out operations as needed.” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir along with other security officials to discuss the situation.

The IDF said that it conducted the raid to prevent an imminent attack on Israeli civilians from a local wing of PIJ. A senior IDF officer said that "we dismantled a ticking time bomb."

Swift reactions came from terrorist factions in the Gaza Strip as well as the Palestinian Authority in Ramallah. The PA said on Thursday evening that it was suspending security coordination with Israel with immediate effect.

Nabil Abu Radina, spokesman for PA President Mahmoud Abbas, said that "The Palestinian leadership decided to turn to the UN Security Council to implement the decision to protect the Palestinian people. We will turn to the international court for the 'massacre' in Jenin today."