Israel reportedly responds with strike on Gazan targets; sirens heard into night

Rocket sirens went off in Ashkelon and nearby communities of southern Israel late Wednesday, just before midnight.

The Israeli military said that two projectiles were shot from the Gaza Strip, both of which were shot down by Israel's Iron Dome missile defense, as Ashkelon, Karmia and Zikim heard the siren.

A few hours later, the Israel Defense Forces struck targets in the Palestinian enclave in response. Sirens sounded several more times after this, also affecting communities in the Eshkol region southeast of Gaza.

The military said that three rockets were launched, one downed by the Iron Dome system, one fell in an open field and the last did not make it across the border.

Israelis living in the part of the country just miles from the border with Gaza have just seconds to find shelter when they come under rocket fire.

Earlier on Thursday, Israel's military thwarted a terrorist attack in Jenin, a stronghold of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad in the northern West Bank. Nearly a dozen Palestinians were killed and several more wounded as Israeli forces came under fire. The operation drew threats from terrorist organizations.

The Palestinian Authority announced it was suspending its security coordination with Israel following the fighting.