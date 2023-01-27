'We're certainly deeply concerned by this escalating cycle of violence in the West Bank, as well as by the rockets that have been apparently launched from Gaza'

Palestinians protested in anger on Friday as they buried the last of 10 killed by Israeli forces the day prior, even as the likelihood of a major flare-up appeared to ebb despite overnight rockets.

Thursday’s raid in the flashpoint Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank led to a gun battle that killed at least nine Palestinians, while clashes elsewhere left another dead. Gaza militants then fired rockets and Israel responded with airstrikes of its own – but the exchange was limited.

On Friday, scuffles between Israeli forces and Palestinian demonstrators erupted after the funeral for a 22-year-old Palestinian north of Jerusalem and elsewhere in the West Bank, but calm prevailed in Israel’s contested capital and in the Gaza Strip.

The escalation poses a challenge for U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken ahead of his trip to the region on Sunday, during which he is expected to discuss the underlying causes of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict that continue to fester – such as Israel’s new right-wing government and the Palestinian Authority halting security coordination with the Jewish state.

"We're certainly deeply concerned by this escalating cycle of violence in the West Bank, as well as by the rockets that have been apparently launched from Gaza," National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters, urging "de-escalation."

Meanwhile, Israel’s Defense Minister Yoav Galant instructed his military to prepare for new strikes from the Palestinian enclave to the south “if necessary” – seemingly leaving open the possibility that violence would subside, according to AP News.

Tensions have soared since Israel stepped up raids in the West Bank last spring, following a series of Palestinian attacks. Jenin – which was an important militant stronghold during the Second Intifada and has again emerged as one – has been the focus of many of the Israeli operations.