LIVEBLOG: East Jerusalem terror attack leaves 7 dead, chase underway
The attack took place in or near an ultra-Orthodox synagogue
At least seven people were shot and killed and several others were wounded in a terrorist shooting attack in east Jerusalem's Neve Ya'akov neighborhood, police and medics said Friday evening.
Celebrations in Palestinian cities
Palestinians in the West Bank capital of Ramallah and the east Jerusalem neighborhood of Shuafat were seen celebrating after the attack.
Ben Gvir at scene of attack
Israel's National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir arrived at the scene of the attack Friday evening.
Haddassah Hospital statement
Three victims were evacuated to the trauma unit at Hadassah in Jerusalem. A 15-year-old boy was in moderate condition and a 24-year-old man was in serious condition. Both are being operated on at this time. Another 40-year-old woman was determined dead upon her arrival at the hospital.
Shooter identified
The "neutralized" shooter was identified as Fadi Ayash, a resident of east Jerusalem.
Israeli DM Galant to hold situation assessment
Israel's Defense Minister Yoav Galant is receiving regular operational reports from the security forces and is expected to soon hold a special situation assessment with the Chief of Staff, the head of the Shin Bet internal security service, and other security officials.
Galant is on his way back to Israel from his grandson's circumcision ceremony.
Washington condemns attack
U.S. State Department: "We condemn the Jerusalem attack and we are in direct contact with our Israeli partners."
Gaza's extremist groups praise attack
Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) announced that the massacre in the Jerusalem synagogue was a "natural response" to the "crimes of the [Israeli] occupation."
Israel's Chief of Staff Rabbi Yaakov Shabtai: "This is a serious and complex attack with a large number of victims. We are currently conducting searches in the area to rule out the possibility that there are more people involved who are walking around freely. The terrorist was neutralized by a police officer and a volunteer of the Israel Police, they prevented a larger attack and neutralized the terrorist."
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is receiving updates from the scene and will hold a situational assessment later this evening.
Death toll rises to seven, at least three wounded in critical-to-serious condition
Reports indicate that the assailants arrived at the ultra-Orthodox settlement in a car and stopped near a synagogue. They entered the Jewish place of prayer with an automatic weapon and opened fire "for several minutes." A chase was immediately underway for the driver who escaped.
