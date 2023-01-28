'I call on citizens not to take the law into their own hands, for that we have an army and police'

Chief of Staff of Israeli military Herzi Halevi on Friday night ordered the reinforcement of the divisions the West Bank to prepare for possible escalation after the deadly terrorist attack in east Jerusalem.

Forces will also be increased in Jerusalem and other cities. Security in shopping centers, central stations and large events will also be heightened.

At least seven people were murdered and three others wounded by a 21-year-old Palestinian terrorist, who was neutralized by police. His parents were arrested.

The move was announced after a situation assessment led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who arrived at the scene of the massacre, was conducted.

"This was one of the worst attacks we have known in recent years, our hearts go out to the families of the wounded and dead. We have assessed the situation and decided on some immediate actions, we will act decisively and calmly," Netanyahu said in the Jerusalem Police headquarters following the attack.

"The security political cabinet will convene tomorrow at the end of Shabbat. I call on citizens not to take the law into their own hands, for that we have an army and police who receive instructions from the cabinet," the prime minister added.

Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90 Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visits the site of a shooting attack in Neve Ya'akov, Jerusalem, January 27, 2023.

Israel’s Defense Minister Yoav Galant held a special situation assessment with the heads of the national security services.

"This is a serious and sad attack on Shabbat evening, targeting civilians. I am sending condolences to the families of the murdered and wishing a speedy recovery to the injured. The security establishment under my leadership will act hard and without compromise against terrorism and will get to all those involved in the attack," he said.