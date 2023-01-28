Israel police on highest alert after Jerusalem terrorist attack

7 people were murdered by a Palestinian terrorist in east Jerusalem on Friday evening

Israel's Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai on Saturday morning ordered to raise alert to the highest level following the deadly terrorist attack in east Jerusalem on Friday evening.

According to police spokesperson, the officers will be working 12-hour shifts starting this morning.

"Further to the assessment of the situation, the Commissioner of Police, Chief Superintendent Yaakov Shabtai, instructed to raise alert to the highest level. Starting in the morning, the officers work in 12-hour shifts," he said in a statement.

"The Israel Police asks the public to report any suspicious person or object to the police hotline 100 in real time," tbe statement added.

Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90 Israeli security forces and rescue forces at the scene of a shooting attack in Neve Yaakov, Jerusalem, January 27, 2023.

Chief of Staff of Israeli military Herzi Halevi earlier ordered the reinforcement of the divisions the West Bank to prepare for possible escalation. Forces were also increased in Jerusalem and other Israeli cities.

On Friday evening, a 21-year-old Palestinian terrorist murdered seven people and wounded three more near a synagogue in east Jerusalem. He was neutalized. Israeli police also said Saturday they had arrested 42 suspects for questioning, including members of the terrorist's family.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the security political cabinet will convene on Saturday at the end of Shabbat. He urged Israelis "not to take the law into their own hands," stressing that "for that we have an army and police who receive instructions from the cabinet."