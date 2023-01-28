Ukrainian citizen among victims of Jerusalem synagogue terror attack

It is the third identified victim out of 7 people murdered by Palestinian terrorist on Friday evening

Ukrainian embassy in Israel said on Saturday that an Ukrainian citizen was among the victims of a Palsestinian terrorist who murdered seven people and wounded three more near a synagogue in east Jerusalem on Friday evening.

It is yet unclear whether the victim also held an Israeli passport.

"We are very concerned and shocked by the horrific attacks. Terrorism and violence against civilians, including children, are unacceptable," the embassy said in a statement.

"We express our deepest condolences to the families of the victims and pray for the recovery of the wounded," it added.

This is a developing story.