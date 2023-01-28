Couple rushing to help wounded among murdered in Jerusalem attack

The shooting spree represents the deadliest terrorist attack perpetrated in Israel since 2011

A man and wife who rushed to the scene of Friday's deadly terrorist attack in Jerusalem to assist the wounded were named among the seven Israeli victims murdered by the Palestinian gunman.

Natali and Eliyahu Mizrachi, who wed two years ago, sprang out of their Neve Ya'akov home to assist those who were hurt in the attack, and were fatally shot by the terrorist who was still at large. They were in the midst of Friday's Shabbat dinner when they heard the gunshots, family members said.

A third victim was named on Saturday as 56-year-old Rafael Ben Eliyahu.

The shooting spree represents the deadliest terrorist attack perpetrated in Israel since 2011.