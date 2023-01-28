After Jerusalem attacks, Israel raises terror alert to highest level

Netanyahu to hold emergency cabinet meeting on Saturday

Israel announced it was raising the terror alert to the highest level and deploying additional battalions to Jerusalem and the West Bank amid an escalation of violence following two terrorist attacks in the capital.

Later on Saturday Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will convene an emergency meeting of the security cabinet to discuss the course of action.

Also on Saturday, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant will hold an assessment with security chiefs and defense officials in the coming hour, his office said.