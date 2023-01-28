Netanyahu vows 'strong, rapid, precise' response to Jerusalem terror attacks

'We will seal and demolish terrorists' houses in an expedited fashion, in order to exact an additional price from those who supported terrorism'

At an emergency meeting of the security cabinet, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed a "strong, rapid, precise" response to the deadly terror attacks in Jerusalem. The measures put forward by the leader included arming Israeli civilians and harsher measures against Palestinians complicit with perpetrators.

"We will seal and demolish terrorists' houses in an expedited fashion, in order to exact an additional price from those who supported terrorism. This process already started yesterday and is in progress," Netanyahu said.

"On behalf of all the citizens of Israel, I would like to send my heartfelt condolences to the families of those murdered in the heinous and terrible attack in our capital, Jerusalem. This is a criminal attack at the entrance of a synagogue on International Holocaust Day," he said.

I thank the President of the United States, my friend Joe Biden, who spoke with me and expressed his shock and sorrow at this terrible act of murder. I also thank many other leaders, including from Arab countries, for standing by Israel at this time. We all pray for the recovery of those wounded in the two attacks."

The leader went on to "praise the police and the security forces for their determined and quick action, as well as the resourcefulness and bravery shown by ordinary citizens, who shot the terrorists and thus saved lives."