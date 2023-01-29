Israel's military seals house of east Jerusalem attack terrorist

'The sealing of all the openings of the house was carried out after receiving the required approvals and at the instruction of the political level'

A Jerusalem police spokesperson said on Sunday that the terrorist who carried out the shooting attack in Neve Ya'akov had his house sealed by Israel Police, Border Police and the military.

"The terrorist's house was seized on the night of the attack by police and security forces who evacuated its occupants and arrested the terrorist's relatives and family members," the police statement said. "Tonight, the sealing of all the openings of the house was carried out after receiving the required approvals and at the instruction of the political level."

The terrorist Khairi Alkam murdered seven people and wounded three in the east Jerusalem neighborhood of Neve Ya'akov on Friday night. Alkam opened fire at passerby with his handgun near the Ateret Avraham synagogue.

Alkam was not known by security forces and had no previous connections to terrorist organizations. His home that was sealed is located in the east Jerusalem neighborhood of A-Tur.

Israel's Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai on Saturday morning ordered to raise the alert to the highest level, following the Neve Ya'akov attack. According to a police spokesperson, officers will be working 12-hour shifts starting Saturday morning.