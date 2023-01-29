Israeli forces prevent two armed men from crossing Israel-Syria border

One person was wounded, according to the Israeli military

Two armed Syrian citizens attempting to cross the border were stopped by Israeli border forces on Sunday morning, accroding to Israel's military (IDF).

"IDF surveillance identified two armed men this morning (Sunday) who crossed the border line from Syrian territory to Israeli territory and approached the fence in the south of the Holan Heights," the army statement said.

When the perpetrators tried to cross the security fence, Israeli soldiers ordered them to stop. After they didn't comply, the soldiers fired warning shots. One person was wounded during the arrest, according to the Israeli military.

"The forces provided the wounded with initial medical treatment at the point. No casualties to our forces," the IDF statement added.

Earlier this month, Israel's military arrested five suspects on the border between the Jewish state and Syria. The IDF vowed to "continue to act in order to prevent any attempt to cross the border or violate Israeli sovereignty."