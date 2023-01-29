Israeli military battalions deployed around Jerusalem, West Bank border to help police

The Israel Police forces will be reinforced starting on Monday

Israel decided on Sunday that additional military forces would reinforce and assist the police in the Jerusalem areas and close to the West Bank border.

The Israel Police forces will be reinforced starting on Monday. On Saturday, Israel’s new military Chief of Staff, Lieutenant General Herzi Halevi, ordered the reinforcement of the divisions in the West Bank, Jerusalem and other neighborhoods to prepare for possible escalation.

This comes after two terrorist attacks over the weekend, one that killed seven people in the east Jerusalem neighborhood of Neve Ya'akov and another that wounded two near the City of David. Both shootings in east Jerusalem took place just over 12 hours apart, with one terrorist killed and another wounded.

Following the attacks, Israel's Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai raised the security alert to the highest level. According to a police spokesperson, officers will be working 12-hour shifts starting Saturday morning. "The Israel Police asks the public to report any suspicious person or object to the police hotline 100 in real time," Shabtai said in a statement.

“Our response will be strong, swift and precise. Whoever tries to harm us—we will harm them and everyone who assists them,” said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during Sunday's cabinet meeting. “This government will act against terrorism with vigor, determination and strength. We will do so calmly and resolve. While we are not seeking escalation, we are prepared for any scenario."