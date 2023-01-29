Israeli drone strike behind attack on Iran defense facility, US outlet reports

The attack targeted a facility in the central Isfahan province used for storing ballistic missiles

Israel carried out Saturday's drone strike targeting a defense compound in Iran, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal on Sunday citing U.S. officials and "people familiar with the operation."

The attack targeted a facility in the central Isfahan province used for storing ballistic missiles.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian called the blast a cowardly strike.