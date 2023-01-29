The incident took place some time during the weekend, which saw an escalation in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict

An Israel Defense Force (IDF) surveillance drone fell inside the Gaza Strip, the Palestinian enclave ruled by the Hamas terrorist group, the Israeli military said on Sunday. A Hamas statement circulated photos of the drone.

The incident took place some time during the weekend, which saw an escalation in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, including a terrorist massacre in Jerusalem, where a Palestinian murdered seven Israeli civilians outside a synagogue on Friday; in another shooting attack on Saturday, two Israelis were seriously wounded.

A day earlier, Gazan terrorists fired several rockets at southern Israel, which were intercepted by Israel's Iron Dome shield.

Israel announced it was raising the terror alert to the highest level and deploying additional battalions to Jerusalem and the West Bank.