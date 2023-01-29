Palestinians riot in east Jerusalem, clash with Israeli security forces

Palestinians hurl rocks and firecrackers at Israeli soldiers, who respond with crowd control measures

Clashes broke out in several East Jerusalem locations on Sunday night between Palestinian rioters and Israeli security forces, as Israel beefed up the security in flashpoint areas after deadly escalation in the conflict over the weekend. At least six Palestinians were arrested.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1619762648693805063 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Masked Palestinians hurled rocks and firecrackers at Israeli soldiers, who responded with crowd control measures.

There were conflicting reports regarding casualties; eyewitnesses in the Jabel Mokbar neighborhood reported an armed Palestinian terrorist was critically wounded by Israeli security forces, yet the reports could not be independently corroborated.

The boosted security arrangements were ordered by the Israeli security cabinet on Saturday after two terrorist attacks targeting Israeli civilians in Jerusalem. Seven people including a 14-year-old were murdered on Friday by a Palestinian gunman outside a synagogue in Jerusalem. The massacre drew wide international condemnation and heightened fears of already spiraling violence escalating further.