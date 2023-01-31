Iran attributed to Israel several recent strikes

Jerusalem is preparing for an Iranian response to a series of attacks on Iran-linked targets that Tehran holds the Jewish state responsible for, Israeli security officials speaking off record said.

Top security brass reportedly held several meetings over the past two days to discuss intelligence regarding possible Iranian retaliation to a drone strike early on Sunday targeting a major defense facility in the central city of Isfahan. Iran's foreign minister slammed the attack as "cowardly," saying it was aimed at creating "insecurity" in Iran; on Monday an unnamed Iranian source said that Iran would respond to the attack.

Earlier on Monday, The New York Times cited American intelligence officials who said that Israel's spy agency Mossad was behind the strike that was motivated by Jerusalem's security concerns. According to the report, Israel held a dialogue with the U.S. on the issue.

Later on Sunday, a convoy of weapons crossing the border from Syria to Iraq was targeted by airstrikes. The Saudi al-Arabiya channel suggested that Israel was behind the attack. According to the report, the convoy numbering some 25 trucks loaded up with munitions was hit after it passed through a border crossing controlled by the Hezbollah terrorist group, a proxy of the Iranian regime.

Israel acknowledges its involvement in a "shadow war" with Iran, in order to foil Iranian-orchestrated terror plots and hamper Tehran's efforts to obtain a nuclear weapon, an eventuality regarded by Israeli leadership as an existential threat; yet it has a policy of withholding comment on specific military operations.