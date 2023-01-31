English
Riots in east Jerusalem over demolition of illegally built house

1 min read
The clashes are taking place at the flashpoint Jabel Mukaber neighborhood

Rioters clashed on Tuesday with Israeli security forces during a demolition of an illegally built house in east Jerusalem.

More to follow

