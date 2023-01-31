Riots in east Jerusalem over demolition of illegally built house
The clashes are taking place at the flashpoint Jabel Mukaber neighborhood
Rioters clashed on Tuesday with Israeli security forces during a demolition of an illegally built house in east Jerusalem.
The clashes are taking place at the flashpoint Jabel Mukaber neighborhood.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1620355661191077889
