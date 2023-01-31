The clashes are taking place at the flashpoint Jabel Mukaber neighborhood

Rioters clashed on Tuesday with Israeli security forces during a demolition of an illegally built house in east Jerusalem.

The clashes are taking place at the flashpoint Jabel Mukaber neighborhood.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1620355661191077889 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

More to follow