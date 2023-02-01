Israel’s Gallant speaks with Azeri Defense Minister, Border Service chief after Iran spy arrests

The parties discussed regional security issues and 'prospects for military-technical cooperation'

Israel’s Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Wednesday held phone conversations with his Azeri counterpart Zakir Hasanov and head of the country’s Border Service Elchin Gullyev.

The calls come after a series of arrests in connection to an Iranian "espionage network” carried out by Azerbaijan security forces on Tuesday. The number of the detained suspects rose from 7 to 39, according to reports.

According to an official statement by Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry, the call was initiated by the Israeli side. Gallant “expressed satisfaction with the current relationships between the countries” and noted that “Azerbaijan-Israel ties are based on friendship and mutual trust.”

Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister Colonel General Zakir Hasanov in turn congratulated Gallant on his appointment and “expressed confidence that cooperation between the countries in the military sphere will expand.”

The parties also discussed regional security issues and “prospects for military-technical cooperation” between the states.

Gallant also spoke on the phone with Azerbaijan’s head of the Border Service, Colonel General Elchin Gullyev, according to the service’s press statement.

“Emphasizing the high level of existing relations, the parties discussed the perspectives of cooperation in areas of mutual interest and exchanged views on the development of relations between our countries in the field of security and border protection,” the statement said.

Earlier in January, Baku appointed its first-ever ambassador to Israel in another sign of strengthening bilateral relations.