One rocket fired from Gaza toward Israel intercepted by Iron Dome

Initial reports indicated that a single rocket was fired and intercepted by Israel

A rocket fired from the Gaza Strip was intercepted on Wednesday by Israel's Iron Dome, prompting incoming rocket sirens to sound off in southern Israeli cities.

Initial reports indicated that only a single rocket was fired, as red alert sirens were heard in the Negev city of Sderot, as well as in Kibbutz Ivam and Nir.

Shortly after the red alerts, sources in Gaza said a rocket was fired in "response to a strike by (Palestinian) prisoners in the Negev prison."

''It is forbidden to be complacent. I expect the [Israeli] government to live up to its promises and order a powerful response immediately," said Tamir Aidan, head of the Negev Shadgot Regional Council. "Silence will answer with silence, and the silence has now been broken. This is the time to tell our enemies: 'We will not tolerate trickery'."

The rocket was reportedly fired during the commemoration of the late Ela Abuxis, who was killed by a rocket fired by Gaza's governing extremist movement Hamas 18 years ago.

Israel's National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir called for an "urgent cabinet meeting to examine the means for responding."

"The shooting from Gaza will not prevent me from continuing to work to abolish the conditions that murderous terrorists enjoy. I support the Prison Services to go into the wards and restore order," he added.