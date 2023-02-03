West Bank: Palestinian terrorist killed after attacking Israeli forces

Abdullah Sami Qalalweh left a letter that said, among other things, 'the Jews are dogs and traitors' before attempting to attack Israeli soldiers

Israeli forces shot dead a Palestinian terrorist on Friday as he attempted to steal a weapon from a soldier at the entrance of the West Bank city of Nablus.

A preliminary investigation into the incident revealed that the assailant – Abdullah Sami Qalalweh from a Palestinian village near Jenin in the West Bank – got out of a taxi not far from an Israeli military base, approached a soldier, and began attacking him.

Israel’s army said soldiers "shot live fire into the air" after Qalalweh "walked towards a military outpost adjacent" to an army base in the Huwara area. It added that he "attempted to attack one of the soldiers" and that "another soldier who was at the spot fired toward the suspect and hit him.”

The army confirmed to AFP that Qalalweh was unarmed. He had left a letter that said, among other things, “the Jews are dogs and traitors.”

In response, Gaza's governing terror group praised the attempted attack: "The pure blood of the dead that was spilled is fuel for the uprising of the Palestinian people against the aggression and crimes of the Zionists," it said, and further called for more attacks.

Since the start of the year, the Israeli-Palestinian conflict has claimed the lives of 36 Palestinians – including terrorists and civilians. Six Israeli civilians, including a child, and one Ukrainian civilian have been killed over the same period.

Earlier on Friday, United Nations rights chief Volker Turk called on Israel "to ensure that all operations of its security forces in” the West Bank and east Jerusalem “are carried out with full respect for international human rights law.”

He stressed adherence to "the rules regulating the use of force in law enforcement operations," according to a statement from his office.

Last year was the deadliest year in the occupied West Bank since the UN started tracking fatalities in the territory in 2005.