Israeli military operation ends in Jericho, terrorist not arrested

The Israeli military operation near the West Bank's Jericho ended on Saturday after several hours, leaving several Palestinians wounded and the military failing to arrest the terrorist who committed last week's attack in the Jordan Valley.

Israeli forces operated in the Aqbat Jaber refugee camp in the Jericho and Ketarim Beit districts for several hours, where the wanted men who carried out the shooting roughly a week ago at a restaurant in the Almog Junction area were hiding.

Last week, a Palestinian gunman opened fire at a restaurant near the Almog Junction close to Jericho. There were no casualties reported in the attack. The shooting followed two terrorist attacks in east Jerusalem, including a massacre that killed seven and wounded three in the neighborhood of Neve Ya'akov.

Palestinian media reported that 13 Palestinians wounded in exchanges of fire during Saturday's operation, including three in a serious condition. Additionally, Palestinian media reported that nine citizens were arrested during the military's operation. However, Israel's military stated 18 suspects were detained for questioning in the operation, six of whom were arrested, while the rest were released. The prime suspects were not caught.

“Following Shin Bet (internal intelligence agency) intelligence efforts since the shooting attack, information showed the cell members were hiding in a building in the Aqabat Jabr camp… while using the help of their families and the camp’s residents and planning additional future terror attacks,” the Israeli army said.