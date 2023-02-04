The measure to loosen regulations of legal possession of firearms is intended to help thwart deadly Palestinian terror attacks

A United Nations rights chief slammed plans announced by Israeli leadership to facilitate the access of civilians to firearms, a measure intended to help thwart deadly terrorist attacks.

“Plans by the Government of Israel to expedite and expand the licensing of firearms, with the stated intention of ‘adding thousands of (Israeli) civilians carrying firearms’ – coupled with hateful rhetoric – can only lead to further violence and bloodshed,” U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk said on Friday.

The official was referring to measures to ease access to firearms announced by Israel's government last week following a terrorist massacre where a Palestinian murdered six Israelis and one Ukrainian outside a synagogue.

Israel's ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva, Meirav Eilon Shahar, complained that the UN rights chief's statement "does not even have the decency to describe the attacks last week for what they were, acts of Palestinian terrorism targeting the Jewish people. It does not even have the courage to condemn the death of innocent worshippers."

“We know from experience that the proliferation of firearms will lead to increased risks of killings and injuries of both Israelis and Palestinians. The Israeli authorities must work to reduce the availability of firearms in society,” the High Commissioner added.

“Rather than fueling a worsening spiral of violence, I urge all those holding public office or other positions of authority – indeed everyone – to stop using language that incites hatred of ‘the other’,” Türk added. “Such fomenting of hatred is corrosive for all Israelis, Palestinians, all of society.”