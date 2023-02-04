Iron Dome intercepts drone launched toward Israel by Gazan terrorists

A military statement emphasized there were no rockets fired from the enclave

A drone launched by Palestinian terrorists from the Gaza Strip was intercepted by Israel's Iron Dome shield on Saturday. It is understood the aircraft had not crossed into Israel before it was shot down.

Residents of southern Israeli communities along the Gaza border, including the city of Sderot, reported hearing two loud explosions.

Footage showed two Iron Dome interceptor missiles fired at the device, which was not visible.

Sderot municipality issued a statement assuring the residents that the incident was over.