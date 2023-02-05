'Non-rocket fire' from Gaza sets off alerts in southern Israel

Witnesses speak of hearing 'very loud gunfire' coming from the Gaza Strip

After air raid sirens were activated in several southern Israeli communities on Sunday, the military confirmed the alarms were set off by "non-rocket fire." The statement did not offer further details but witnesses say they heard "very loud gunfire" coming from the Gaza Strip.

There were no interceptions by the Iron Dome anti-missile shield and the military confirmed that no rockets were fired from Gaza.

Israel Defense Forces added they launched an investigation into the incident.

A 30-year-old woman in the southern city of Sderot was being treated for shock following the incident.

The incident underscored that tensions between Israel and the Palestinians were heightened after a Palestinian terrorists massacred seven people near a synagogue in Jerusalem. In the Gaza Strip, a coastal enclave controlled by the Hamas terror organization, jihadists fired rockets at southern Israel on several occasions in the past weeks.