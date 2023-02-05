Security forces thwart crossings into Israel from Lebanon, Gaza

The Israeli military said it was aware of the incident and investigating its circumstances; this is the second such incident fom Lebanon in a week

An unidentified man crossed the border from Israel to Lebanon on Sunday, after which he was arrested by local security force — several hours later, another infiltration was reported as two on Israel's southern border with the Gaza Strip

The Israeli military said it was aware of the incidents and investigating the circumstances. In both cases, the suspects were taken in for questioning. The two detained after crossing from Gaza were caught unarmed, the Israeli army spokesperson's unit said in a tweet early Monday.

This is the second such incident from Lebanon in a week after an Arab citizen of Israel crossed the border and was seized by Lebanese authorities, who said they will deport him back to Israel.

Last month, Israeli military was forced to stop work on the Israel-Lebanon border fence. Israel has been performing work to clear the field of vision on the Israel-Lebanon border, including crossing the border by several feet due to logistical necessity. Shortly after the incident, which prompted UN peacekeepers to intervene, the Israeli forces were allowed to continue the work.

The two countries do not have diplomatic relations and are officially at war. Last year, the bordering states signed a historic maritime deal mediated by the U.S. It put an end to decades-long dispute over the demarcation of the territorial waters.

Lebanon is the home base of Hezbollah, an Islamist terror group committed to the destruction of the Jewish state.

On the Gazan border, Israeli forces remain on high alert as communities remain on edge from a recent escalation of rocket attacks.