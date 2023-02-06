150 Israeli soldiers on their way to Turkey for quake rescue efforts

Operation 'Olive Branch' is the Israeli army’s 30th mission since 1982, and is being led by Col. Golan Vach: 'It's an honor to help our friends in Turkey'

The Israeli army delegation that is on its way to Turkey to help in rescue efforts, after a massive Monday earthquake left thousands dead and injured, includes 150 troops.

Operation “Olive Branch” is the Israeli army’s 30th mission in the past 41 years, and is being led by Col. Golan Vach, who said it was “an honor to help our friends in Turkey.”

“This is the worst situation since the earthquake in Haiti” in 2021, in which nearly 2,250 people died, he added.

“The soldiers will be dispatched to Adana (southern Turkey),” he continued. “We are also ready for humanitarian aid, but the Turkish government has requested search and rescue teams at this stage. We are aware that other earthquakes could happen.”

Vach noted that Israel “offered help to the Syrians, but that’s not part of this step.”

An Israeli army mission visited Turkey in 1999 after an earthquake as well, but its rescue capabilities are much greater nowadays.

“There are a number of places that our intelligence services have already characterized as options to work – three urban areas: Gaziantep, Adana, and Sepga, where there is a very tall building that has been damaged there and with many casualties. Intelligence knows how to do a very good job and I believe that when we land, the objectives will be clearer," he said.

Vach said his delegation was “remotely reviewing all information… from Turkish citizens, on social media, government networks in Turkey, and information from UN aid agencies who are in contact with us.”

A team of volunteers from the Israeli humanitarian organization ZAKA will also fly to Turkey Monday evening “with the aim of helping locate the missing and to provide assistance to those hurt” said a ZAKA official.

“This is the first group of ZAKA volunteers to go to the disaster area. As needed, we will send more volunteers to the field, hoping they will succeed.”

The devastating earthquakes that hit Turkey and Syria have left more than 2,700 people dead and many more injured. About fifty countries have already offered their assistance.