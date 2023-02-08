Israel Police's ‘black billion’ raid hits major crime gang

Some 700 policemen took part in the raid in the village of Rameh in northern Israel

Millions of Shekels in cash, expensive watches, luxury cars. This is just some of the booty the Israeli police confiscated in one of the biggest operations it launched in recent years, an operation already dubbed "The black billion."

Some 700 policemen took part in the raid in the village of Rameh in northern Israel, targeting the Abu Latif organization, which police say is the largest crime syndicate in Israel.

Targeting organized crime and lack of governance was the great promise Itamar Ben-Gvir made during last year's election, which made him the star of the campaign and eventually landed him the National Security Ministerial Portfolio. On Wednesday morning, he sounded as if his promise is being fulfilled, as he congratulated the police and those who took part in the morning raid.

“The long arm of the Israeli police will catch those criminals, sooner or later,” he vowed.

Wednesday morning may have seen the police bask in triumph, but no one has any illusions about the task ahead, especially in the Israeli-Arab sector. On Friday, Ben-Gvir visited Nazareth, the largest Arab town in Israel, after the double murder of two brothers, who were most likely killed against a criminal background.

“We need to act against this in order to prevent more bloodshed. The children here deserve another reality,” he said.

That other reality may have begun with the raid Wednesday morning.