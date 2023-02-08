The family of the terrorist, Khairi Alkam, was notified of the intention to demolish his apartment

Israel's army said Wednesday that it intends to demolish the home of the terrorist who murdered seven civilians in the Neve Ya'akov neighborhood of east Jerusalem two weeks ago.

On January 27, 2023, six Israelis and one Ukrainian civilian were massacred outside a Jewish place of worship in an ultra-Orthodox neighborhood of east Jerusalem, while three others were wounded. Khairi Alkam was not known to security forces and had no previous connections to terrorist organizations before opening fire with his handgun near the Ateret Avraham synagogue.

Days after the attack, his home in the east Jerusalem neighborhood of A-Tur was sealed and Israel's police raised its alert level to the highest level.

The commander of Israel's Home Front Command noted that it extended the temporary confiscation and sealing order of Alkam's apartment after rejecting his family's claims to open it to them. His family was notified of the planned demolition.

In what was the deadliest terror attack in Jerusalem in over a decade, the killed victims included Eliahu and Natali Mizrahi - a couple in their forties - 14-year-old Asher Nathan, 68-year-old Shaul Chai, a 56-year-old father of three Rafael Ben Eliyahu, 26-year-old Ilya Sosansky, and Ukrainian citizen Irina Korolova.

Condemnation of the attack poured in from the international community to the ire of Gaza's terrorist group Hamas, whose spokesman Hazem Qassem called the incident "heroism, not terrorism."