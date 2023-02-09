West Bank: Knife-wielding Palestinian attacks Israeli soldier in Hebron

The assailant was neutralized, no Israeli soldiers hurt in the incident

A Palestinian terrorist who tried stabbing an Israeli soldier in the West Bank on Thursday was shot and neutralized, Israel's army said in a statement. Media reports said he died of his wounds.

The Israeli soldier was unharmed in the attack, which occurred when the Palestinian approached a group of soldiers and produced a knife. A note in Arabic was also found on the terrorist, saying he wished to "become a martyr."

West Bank locales have seen an uptick in attacks against Israeli targets in recent months, as Israel mounted a military operation to stem the rising tide of terror.

The counterterrorism Operation "Break the Wave" was launched following a spate of deadly attacks in Israel last year, and forces have been put on high alert after a Palestinian terrorist massacred seven civilians near a synagogue in east Jerusalem last month.