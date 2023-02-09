Israel charges 3-man cell with smuggling, selling ammo to Islamic Jihad

They sold some 150,000 rounds of ammunition to PIJ terrorists, in full knowledge it would be used against Israelis

Two Bedouin-Israeli brothers and a Palestinian were charged on Thursday with smuggling and selling arms and ammunition to the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) terrorist group.

Shin Bet spokesperson Confiscated M16 rifle intended for sale to Islamic Jihad.

The three-man cell was busted by Israel's Shin Bet security agency last month, according to a press release. They sold some 150,000 rounds of ammunition to PIJ terrorists in the West Bank, who purchased the ammo with the explicit intention of using it in attacks against Israelis.

They also sold hundreds of M16 rifles and thousands of gun parts.

The brothers were named Adam and Mohammed Abu Taha, residents of Tel Sheva in southern Israel, and their West Bank point man was named Majdi Amarna, a resident of a Palestinian village near Jenin.

According to the indictment, the sale and smuggling operations were far from "a one-time incident, but rather a systematic and continuous course of action over a period of time that included ongoing and intensive contact and many meetings of the accused with the PIJ activists."

The Islamic Jihad is a Gaza-based terror group committed to the destruction of Israel.