Deceased's brother was pronounced dead on Friday after Palestinian terrorist rammed vehicle at a bus stop

The death toll from Friday's deadly terrorist attack rose up to three after an eight-year-old boy succumbed to his wounds on Saturday, a Jerusalem hospital announced.

His six-year-old brother, Yaakov Israel Pally, was killed on Friday after a Palestinian terrorist rammed his car into a bus stop where the two stood, in the Jerusalem neighborhood of Ramot. Yaakov Israel was brought to rest shortly thereafter in an intimate ceremony.

"During Shabbat, the 8-year-old Asher Menachem Pally, who was critically wounded in the Ramot attack, passed away," the Shaare Zedek medical center said. "The boy arrived in critical condition on CPR and many teams from the trauma unit, from the ER, the pediatric intensive care, pediatric surgery and neurosurgery fought for his life for many hours, but sadly they had to pronounce him dead."

Another victim was 20-year-old Alter Shlomo Laderman. He left behind a newly wed wife.

The terrorist was shot dead on the spot by an off-duty policeman.

Palestinian streets erupted in celebration and terror groups assembled in praise after the attack. "The heroic action in Jerusalem is a natural response to all the crimes of the occupation against the Palestinian people," said Hazem Kassem, spokesman for Gaza’s governing Hamas terrorist movement.