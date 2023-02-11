Israel's Iron Dome shoots down Gaza rocket

Air raid sirens activated in southern communities along Gaza border

Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile shield shot down a rocket fired at Israel by Palestinian terrorists in the Gaza Strip.

The interception caused no damage to property. It was preceded by air raid sirens blaring in Israeli border communities, sending Israelis running to bomb shelters.

The incident follows an escalation in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict that saw an uptick of terrorist attack against Israelis, including Friday's deadly car-ramming that killed three civilians in Jerusalem, including brothers aged six and eight.

