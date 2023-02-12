On Saturday night, Israel's High Court extended the arrest of two of the terrorist's brothers, who were detained for questioning

Israel's Jerusalem police forces, Border Police and military operated in east Jerusalem overnight on Saturday to seal off the family home of Hossein Karaka, the terrorist who killed three people in a car-ramming attack in Jerusalem's Ramot neighborhood.

Karaka, who killed two children in the attack, was shot by an off-duty police officer and other officers who arrived quickly at the scene. In the hours after the attack, relatives of the terrorist were arrested to investigate their involvement and knowledge about the attack and his intentions.

Israel Police Israeli military forces sealing the house of the terrorist Hossein Karaka, who killed three people in a car-ramming attack in Jerusalem's Ramot.

On Saturday night, Israel's High Court extended the arrest of two of the terrorist's brothers who were detained for questioning. According to reports, Karaka’s wife has been released without any charges at the moment. The investigation of the attack is ongoing.

Karaka's parent's home in A-Tor — where he lived in the past and where the brothers currently live — was seized by Israeli security forces after it was evacuated of people and items. On Saturday night, all of the house's openings were sealed after receiving the required approvals, in preparation for the house's demolition.

According to the Israeli military, the operation ended without incidents.