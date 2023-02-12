Israel to legalize 9 West Bank outposts after spate of Palestinian terror attacks

Decision follows Friday's ramming attack where Palestinian murdered three civilians, including brothers aged eight and six

Following the spate of murderous terrorist attacks in Jerusalem, Israel's security cabinet unanimously decided to legalize nine West Bank settlements that were set up without legal authorization, some many years ago.

Additionally, the Civil Administration will convene in the coming days to approve construction of new housing units in established Jewish communities in the West Bank.

The decision follows Friday's terrorist attack where Palestinian man rammed his car into a bus stop in the Jerusalem neighborhood of Ramot, murdering three civilians, including brothers aged eight and six.

The Ministerial Committee for National Security Affairs adopted a series of additional decisions as part of the fight against terrorism, including the reinforcement of police and security forces in Jerusalem, and increased operational activity of the police against instigators and supporters of terrorism.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stressed that the security forces will act in a targeted manner against the perpetrators of terrorism and there will be no collective punishment.