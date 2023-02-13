English
  • Israel strikes Hamas targets in Gaza after weekend rocket; sirens blare in southern Israel

i24NEWS

2 min read
A streak of light appears as Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts rockets launched from the Gaza Strip
MAHMUD HAMS / AFPA streak of light appears as Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts rockets launched from the Gaza Strip

This is a developing story

Israel's military said it had struck Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip early Monday in retaliation for a rocket shot at Israel from the Palestinian enclave over the weekend. Shortly after the announcement, rocket sirens woke residents of Israeli communities near Gaza as they ran to safety in shelters.

At 4:11 Israeli time, rocket sirens went off in Sderot and nearby areas, followed by another siren in Ruhama several miles east at 4:38.

A rocket was shot down by Israel's Iron Dome missile defense on Saturday, as residents in communities near Gaza fled to bomb shelters for safety.

The military said it targeted an underground complex used to make rockets.

More to follow

