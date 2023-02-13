This is a developing story

Israel's military said it had struck Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip early Monday in retaliation for a rocket shot at Israel from the Palestinian enclave over the weekend. Shortly after the announcement, rocket sirens woke residents of Israeli communities near Gaza as they ran to safety in shelters.

At 4:11 Israeli time, rocket sirens went off in Sderot and nearby areas, followed by another siren in Ruhama several miles east at 4:38.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1624954787698442240 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

A rocket was shot down by Israel's Iron Dome missile defense on Saturday, as residents in communities near Gaza fled to bomb shelters for safety.

The military said it targeted an underground complex used to make rockets.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1624952026013569024 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

More to follow