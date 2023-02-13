Security forces arrest terrorists linked to killing of Israeli soldier

During the overnight operation Israeli forces confiscated two M-16 weapons, which were suspected to have been used by the terrorists

Israel’s security forces on Monday morning arrested terrorists suspected of carrying out a shooting attack that killed First Sergeant Ido Baruch last October.

According to a joint statement by the Israeli military (IDF) and the Shin Bet domestic security agency, the terrorists were residents of the West Bank’s Nablus - Obkamel Guri and Osama Twil. Three other suspects were arrested along with them.

“During the attempt to arrest the suspects tonight, there was an exchange of fire between our forces and the wanted persons and as a result the two wanted persons were wounded. They were immediately captured by the forces. During searches of the building, two M-16 weapons were confiscated, which were suspected to have been used by the terrorists,” the statement said.

Israel Defense Forces First Sergeant Ido Baruch, the Israeli soldier who died after being shot in a terrorist attack near the settlement of Shavei Shomron in the northern West Bank on October 11, 2022.

The arrested suspects were transferred to the Shin Bet for further investigation. There are no casualties to the Israeli forces.

First Sergeant Ido Baruch was killed on October 11, 2022 near the settlement of Shavei Shomron in the northern West Bank. A Nablus-based terrorist group called “Lion’s Den” claimed responsibility for the attack.

Israel’s intelligence have been looking for the suspects who fled the scene. Over the past few days, the Shin Bet located an apartment where they were hiding.