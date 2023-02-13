Israeli citizen who crossed border into Lebanon returns home safely

His return was coordinated with UNIFIL and the Red Crescent

An Israeli citizen who crossed the border into the territory of Lebanon on January 30 returned home a short time ago through the Rosh Hankara crossing, the Israeli military said in a statement.

His return was coordinated with the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) and the Red Crescent.

"The citizen was transferred for further investigation by the security forces," the statement added.

On January 30, Lebanese security forces said they detained a man who crossed the border from the Israeli territory in the Western Galilee region. He was arrested by the intelligence services and transered for further investigation.

The Israeli military confirmed the man crossed the border fence from Israeli territory into Lebanese territory and said that talks were being held through coordination and liaison channels over his release.