A 14-year-old boy was arrested as a suspect in the terror attack

A 14-year-old boy was arrested Monday as a suspect in a terrorist attack after a man was stabbed and wounded in Jerusalem's Old City.

Israeli medics rushed to the scene after receiving a report of the stabbing victim, a 17-year-old male, near the Western Wall and provided medical treatment. He was fully conscious and in moderate condition, medics said.

Police forces arrested the 14-year-old suspect, a resident of the east Jerusalem neighborhood of Shuafat, and found a knife at the scene. Full circumstances of the case were under investigation and additional details will follow.

The region is experiencing a major resurgence of tensions as the Muslim holy month of Ramadan approaches. Last week, a terrorist rammed with his car and killed three people, including two children, in Jerusalem, while also wounding several others.