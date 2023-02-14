Israeli security forces arrest 23 terror suspects in West Bank

Weapons and vehicles used to infiltrate terrorists into Israel were also seized

Israeli security forces arrested overnight 23 suspected terrorists and confiscated ammo in a number of raids throughout the West Bank territories as part of "Operation Breakwater."

The joint counterterrorism operation by Israel Defense Forces (IDF), the Shin Bet security agency and Border Police came amid an escalation in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, including several terrorist attack in Jerusalem in recent days.

Nine suspects were arrested in the central West Bank village of Wadi Siman; additionally security forces seized a number of vehicles that were used to infiltrate terrorists into Israel, as well as a "Carlo" type submachine.

Israel Defense Forces Spokeperson's Unit A 'Carlo' type submachine gun seized during the operation.

During the night, shots were fired from a passing vehicle at an Israeli checkpoint in central West Bank. No soldiers were hurt. Searches in the area turned up discarded backpacks containing ammo.

An Israeli border policeman was killed Monday in a stabbing attack carried out by a Palestinian boy in east Jerusalem, while earlier in the day a Jewish teenager was wounded in separate terrorist attack in Jerusalem's Old City.