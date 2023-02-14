Israeli pelted with rocks after mistakenly driving into Palestinian village

The man fled the scene despite sustaining bruises to the head; he is hospitalized in stable condition

An Israeli civilian who mistakenly drove into the Palestinian village of Qalandiya north of Jerusalem on Tuesday was pelted with rocks by local residents. It is understood he managed to flee the scene in his vehicle, despite sustaining wounds to the head.

He drove to the nearest roadblock where he received medical help and was taken to a hospital. His condition was reported as stable.

The incident comes amid an escalation in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, including multiple attacks on Israelis in recent days by Palestinian terrorists.

On Monday, an Israeli border officer was murdered in a stabbing terror attack at a roadblock in the east Jerusalem neighborhood of Shuafat.

Earlier on Monday, a 14-year-old boy was arrested as a suspect in a stabbing in Jerusalem that left one wounded. Last week, a terrorist rammed with his car and killed three people, including two children, in Jerusalem, while also wounding several others.