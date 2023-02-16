Israeli military razes Hebron home of Kiryat Arba terrorist

In December, the head of the army's central command signed an order to confiscate and demolish Muhammad Jabari's house

The Israeli army demolished the Hebron house overnight on Wednesday of a Palestinian terrorist who killed an Israeli in Kiryat Arba.

Muhammad Al-Jabar carried out a shooting near Hebron last October in which an Israeli, Ronen Hanania, was killed and several others wounded. The terrorist opened fire on Hanania and his son as they left a grocery store owned by a Palestinian Arab near the settlement of Kiryat Arba.

IDF Spokesperson's Unit The Israeli military razing the house of a terrorist in Hebron, the West Bank.

In December, the head of the army's central command signed an order to confiscate and demolish Jabari's house. The order was issued after an appeal by the terrorist's family to the Supreme Court was rejected. According to Palestinian media, Israeli forces evacuated nearby houses before the demolition to avoid casualties. A controlled explosion destroyed the home.

During the terror attack, Al-Jabari - an apparent member of the Hamas terrorist group - left the scene by car, only to return on foot eight minutes later. He then opened fire again, critically wounding veteran paramedic Ofer Ohana, who has since recovered.

The terrorist was eventually hit by the car of a security guard who had gone to the scene to help the victims before being shot by an off-duty soldier. A security source has said that al-Jabari was suffering from terminal cancer and had only a few days to live, which could be one of the reasons for the attack.

Hanania’s son, Daniel, was slightly wounded by a bullet in the hand and has since recovered. Hanania was murdered just a few days before his 50th birthday. He leaves behind his wife, Meirav, and his only son.