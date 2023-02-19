Riots break out in east Jerusalem, blocking roads, burning tires

Israel’s National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said he has instructed police to continue with Operation 'Concentration of Effort'

Protests broke out early Sunday in several neighborhoods of east Jerusalem, with rioters blocking roads with burning tires and garbage cans, Israel Police reported.

According to an Israel Police spokesperson, protesters blocked road access in the Shuafat, Issawiyam, Jabel Mukbar and Silwan neighborhoods. The “one-day civil protest” is staged against the checkpoints that were installed last week in response to the deadly attack in which Border Police officer Asil Su'ad was killed. The protests are also sparked by recent measures announced by the Israeli government in the wake of terrorist attacks, including the demolition of illegal Palestinian houses.

“The blockades were carried out by rioters trying to disrupt life in those neighborhoods, to prevent and hinder the public from going to work and conducting their daily routine, and to force a strike upon them. Under the direction of the Jerusalem district commander, police forces of the Jerusalem district worked with the local authority teams to unblock the roads and repel those who break the order,” the police statement said.

It added that police handled a fight that broke out in one of the neighborhoods between the rioters and residents who wanted to go to work. Israel’s National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said he has instructed police to continue with Operation 'Concentration of Effort' in east Jerusalem.

"I thank the officers and the soldiers who have been working hard in the field,” he said on Twitter, urging law enforcement to show “zero tolerance towards those lawbreakers.”