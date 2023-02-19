Israeli troops foil weapon-smuggling attempt on Lebanon border

Israeli forces regularly thwart attempts to smuggle arms from Lebanon to Israel as well as from Jordan to the West Bank.

Israeli security forces foiled an attempt to smuggle weapons into Israel across the Lebanese border near the Bedouin village of Aramsha early on Sunday.

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) soldiers at the scene arrested a suspect and confiscated four handguns and ammo worth around 150,000 NIS ($40,000).

The suspect and the weapons were transferred to the police for further investigation.

Israeli forces regularly thwart attempts to smuggle arms from Lebanon to Israel as well as from Jordan to the West Bank.

Many of the illegal weapons circulating in the Palestinian territories come from smuggling but also from theft from Israeli military bases.