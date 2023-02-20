Israeli military to destroy house of Jerusalem bombings terrorist

The 26-year-old terrorist affiliated with the Islamic State terror group was detained on November 29

Israel’s military (IDF) announced on Monday its intention to demolish the house of the terrorist who carried out two bombing attacks in Jerusalem last November and attempted a third one.

Eslam Froukh placed and activated explosives at two bus stops at the entrance to the city and at Ramot Junction on November 23. The twin bombings killed a 16-year-old Aryeah Shechopek and a 50-year-old Tadasa Tashume Ben Ma’ada, and wounded over 20 people.

According to the security forces, a third explosion was planned but failed. The 26-year-old terrorist affiliated with the Islamic State terror group was detained on November 29.

His house in Ramallah was mapped by the IDF early January. The family of the terrorist was given an opportunity to submit an appeal to the demolition, according to the military spokesperson.