Israeli military arrests known terrorist trying to cross Syrian border

The terrorist cell to which the suspect belongs is known as the 'Project Golan'

Israeli security forces apprehended two suspects who crossed the border from Syria into Israeli territory in the southern Golan Heights.

The arrest of the suspects by Israel Defense Forces (IDF) troops was made possible by detailed intelligence concerning the cell's activities.

Following the arrest, the suspects were transferred for questioning, at which point it became apparent that one of the suspects, a Syrian named Ei'th Abdollah, is involved in terrorist activity and intelligence gathering operations in the border area in order to promote future terrorist activities. The cell is known as the "Project Golan."

Israel Defense Forces The 'Project Golan' terror cell

Ei'th's activities in the border area were under IDF surveillance for some time, the military said.

During the questioning, Ei'th provided information regarding additional terrorist operatives plotting aggressive actions in the area of the border.

The military said in a statement that it "will not tolerate any terrorist activity from southern Syria and will maintain the sovereignty of the State of Israel."

In the past few years the IDF carried out many operations thwarting Syria-based terrorists on the Israeli border.