i24NEWS joins Israeli K9 unit in operation to sniff out illegal weapons

Israeli security forces operate almost nightly in the West Bank against terror cells, while Israel's police combat criminal activity in Israeli-Arab locales

With Israeli-Palestinian tensions at their highest in years, i24NEWS joined a special K9 unit in an operation to sniff out illegal weapons in the West Bank.

Israeli forces have been operating almost nightly in the West Bank against Palestinian terror cells, while Israel’s Police have been tirelessly combating criminal activity in Israeli-Arab communities. Those two elements – crime and terrorism – are closely linked, and in recent years, boundaries between the two have almost disappeared.

After several recent deadly attacks in Jerusalem, Israeli security forces have been ordered to increase their presence in the east of Israel’s capital, as well as in Palestinian villages around it. For example, the village of al-Eizaraiya, where i24NEWS followed a special police unit with the help of trained dogs to search for illegal weapons and arrest suspects in broad daylight.

Check out the full special report to watch the operation: